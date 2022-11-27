WTT: Want a 3060/3060Ti/2060/AMD 6600/6700, Have a 1070Ti and/or a 970

Nvidia 3060Ti AMD 6700XT Nvidia 3060 AMD 6600XT AMD 6600 Nvidia 2060Ti Nvidia 2060

Looking to upgrade my son's machine for the holidays now that he's getting into some more gaming and VR. I was going to pop my MSI 1070Ti Duke in there to replace the MSI 970 I have only to find out it won't fit - Silverstone ITX case, need a card that isn't as tall.I know the bottom has fallen out from the GPU market, so probably nobody wants trades, but as of this moment I have an MSI 1070Ti Duke (never mined on) and an MSI 970 (never mined on), I am the original owner on both. I'd like to trade one or both for a newer card. In order or preference below:Size matters the most as it has to fit in the case. All things being equal, I'd love to get him something at the top of the list.Let me know what you've got and the details+history on the card.Heat under SunnyD