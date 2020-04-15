WTT: Trade my ITX AM4 MB, PSU, Case for ATX AM4, DDR4, PSU

Hello,



I have some slightly used ITX components that I no longer have a use for. I only used them for a review and never used long term.



Gigabyte GA-AB350N-Gaming WiFi motherboard

FSP500-50FGGBN (500w Gold Flex PSU)

Velkacase Velka M (First model) No longer sold- 4L case



The case comes with mesh side panels, but they are pretty underwhelming tbh. Look up some YouTube videos to get a better idea of the case.



I’m looking for a few items:

ATX AM4 motherboard (B350,X370 and up)

AMD Wraith RGB cooler

16GB DDR4 3000MHz+

650w+ ATX Gold power supply





Must have Heatware

Face2Face is my Heatware name