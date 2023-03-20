WTT - Switch OLED for Steam Deck

schlitzbull
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2014
- Messages
- 603
My OLED switch has been collecting dust basically since I got it. I purchased it to play games with my son but hes transitioned over to PC. He has his own so its only been handled by myself. Have original packaging. I assume its running whatever the current firmware/OS is.
Base model Steam Deck is fine, i can install a m.2 later on if I feel the need.
Thanks for looking!
PayPal - heatware under SchlitzBull.
Base model Steam Deck is fine, i can install a m.2 later on if I feel the need.
Thanks for looking!
PayPal - heatware under SchlitzBull.
Last edited: