WTT - Switch OLED for Steam Deck

schlitzbull

schlitzbull

Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2014
Messages
603
My OLED switch has been collecting dust basically since I got it. I purchased it to play games with my son but hes transitioned over to PC. He has his own so its only been handled by myself. Have original packaging. I assume its running whatever the current firmware/OS is.

Base model Steam Deck is fine, i can install a m.2 later on if I feel the need.

Thanks for looking!
PayPal - heatware under SchlitzBull.
 
Last edited:
D

dogDAbone

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
168
FYI, if you need some, I have a boatload of 140mm Corsair fans, SATA/USB cables and other assorted parts that I will let go for cheap....and will gladly make a package deal too :)

jlmk !
 
Halon

Halon

Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
750
schlitzbull said:
Looking for a gpu to pair with a 9600k for my arcade cabinet. Would be cool to have something strong enough for current fighters at 1080p but not necessary. Price trumps perf for this one.

Thanks for looking!
PayPal - heatware under SchlitzBull.
Click to expand...
I just listed a nearly new RTX 3050 that may fit your bill. Let me know.
 
funkydmunky

funkydmunky

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
3,387
As a home built and designed myself cab owner, I am all about the ol'glory days, so just wondering what a "current fighter" is? And what kinda emulator is being used?
Sorry not meant as a derail, but these topics come up rarely i thought i would ask.
 
schlitzbull

schlitzbull

Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2014
Messages
603
Mk11, tekken 7, the new Turtles game. I guess current arcade style games. Fighters, beat em ups, shmups, etc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top