WTT: Steam Deck for PS5

WTT my Steam Deck 512GB w/ anti reflective screen, case, and charger/bag for your PS5.
I'm original owner. It's just collecting dust and I'm really wanting to get back into Gran Turismo and a few other games getting ready to come out that are PS5 exclusives.
Heatware under same handle as forum.
