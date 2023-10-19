WTT/S: STARFIELD DIGITAL PREMIUM EDITION

nothing4free
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2005
- Messages
- 336
I got this thinking it was multiplayer but just realized that it is single so now I am not sure if I want to start.
It has not been claimed or registered.
I can send you the code so you can have it under your name/account, or I can register it and give you the account, but I don't know if there is an option to transfer once registered.
I would be open to trade it for 64GB DDR4 RGB (prefer 4x16 / 3600+ or 2x32 / 3200+)
Or $80 (you pay fee)
Please let me know if you are interested and thank you in advance.
It has not been claimed or registered.
I can send you the code so you can have it under your name/account, or I can register it and give you the account, but I don't know if there is an option to transfer once registered.
I would be open to trade it for 64GB DDR4 RGB (prefer 4x16 / 3600+ or 2x32 / 3200+)
Or $80 (you pay fee)
Please let me know if you are interested and thank you in advance.