WTT: RTX 3060 12gb for better card

Looking to trade my EVGA RTX 3060 12gb (12G-P5-3657-KR) for something better. Card is in mint condition, I am the original owner. Never mined on, never even overclocked. Only used for gaming, cleaned regularly, comes from a house with no pets and no smokers. It's a great little card that fits well into small platforms and only uses a single 8 pin connector. This card is still in my PC and will be until a trade is made. Not looking for outright sale at this time.



Prefer to stay with Nvidia cards, and I prefer brands like EVGA, Gigabyte, or MSI.



In a perfect world I'd find someone looking to downgrade their 4070 Ti, maybe someone decided they wanted to try out a 4k card and didn't need that much power but still want something at least 1/2 decent and still under warranty. Other cards I will consider are a 3080 (10 or 12gb doesn't matter), 3080 Ti, or a 3090.



Heatware under 87dtna, I've been around for a very long time and have 351-0-0 feedback. I will pay with FF paypal and cross ship with anyone with at least 50 feedback of 100% positive, otherwise I will send a regular paypal payment and I must receive your card before shipping mine.