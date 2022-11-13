WTT NIB gigabyte rtx 4090 oc for NIB nvidia rtx 4090 FE+$50

T

troisanh

Got NIB gigabyte rtx 4090 oc model from BB that i want to trade for NIB nividia rtx 4090FE with receipt and $50 bucks.

Will include receipt with my card and expect the same, no feedback no trade.

Wamt a smaller card for my itx case, send me offers. Heatware feedback in sig.

PS At work now so will get pictures up in morning.
 
C

cdabc123

Just a fyi the fe is the more desirable card so idk how much luck you going to have finding someone willing to trade and pay you.

One person here was even offering to trade a aib 4090 plus a 3060 for a fe 4090
 
