WTT NIB gigabyte rtx 4090 oc for NIB nvidia rtx 4090 FE+$50

Got NIB gigabyte rtx 4090 oc model from BB that i want to trade for NIB nividia rtx 4090FE with receipt and $50 bucks.
Will include receipt with my card and expect the same, no feedback no trade.
Wamt a smaller card for my itx case, send me offers. Heatware feedback in sig.
PS At work now so will get pictures up in morning.
