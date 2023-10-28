WTT MSI Suprim Liquid X 4090 for FE

Going back to my air cooled setup so no room for the 240mm radiator.
The card does have coil whine while FPS is uncapped, I capped it at 141Hz, and it's been quiet since. The fan on the card itself barely comes on while gaming, but I have the radiator fans set to a set RPM as my intake.
Heatware https://www.heatware.com/u/9448/to 155-0-0 over 20+ years of trading here and Anadtech.

https://www.msi.com/Graphics-Card/GeForce-RTX-4090-SUPRIM-LIQUID-X-24G
