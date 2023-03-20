WTT: looking for used laptop

xDiVolatilX
[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 24, 2021
1,503
I'm looking for a used laptop with Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU with an SSD in it. Let me know what you got and maybe we can make a trade?
I have for trade
EVGA GTX 1060 Black edition 6GB
I7 4930K 6 core 12 thread HEDT CPU
16GB Corsair Dominator GT 2133 quad channel kit with cooling fans
X79 Gigabyte UDC sli quad channel HEDT board
1200W Coolermaster Silent Pro Gold (fan swapped)
128 GB Crucial SSD
256GB Samsung Pro 850 SSD
Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Black Window High-Airflow ATX Midtower case
Thanks.
