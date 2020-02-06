WTT: LG34UC80-B for 2560x1080 "gaming" ultrawide. Now with (terrible) pictures!

viivo
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2005
- Messages
- 1,457
Heatware
I ordered the LG new from Amazon a month ago and have used it for precisely 10 minutes. The panel is amazing with no bad pixels that I can detect and the least glow I've ever seen in an IPS. There is no bleed, or if there is it's undetectable under most conditions. The calibration report is also the best of all the LG ones I own (yes, it's weird, but I've had a lot of LG ultrawides and saved the calibration reports.) So why do I want to trade it? Because while the 3440x1440 resolution is nice, I can't get used to the refresh rate (normal 60, 75 with FreeSync.) Plus some games tax my system at that res making things worse.
I'd like to trade for a 2560x1080 ultrawide with at least 100Hz native refresh. The LG34UC80-B is for all intents new. The plastic is still on the back and stand.
It's really, really hard to take representative pictures of a monitor, especially with a phone. Here's a couple anyway, from the game Mad Max:
Closeup of panel, made blurry by my phone:
The back:
