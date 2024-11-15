WTT: Have G.Skill F4-3600C18D-16GTZR, Corsair CMK16GX4M2D3600C18, Blink Doorbell w/Sync Module 2, CFW PS3 Slim w/ 2 controllers

ERipley

ERipley

Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
2,291
Looking for some parts. Currently running an ASUS Z590-A Gaming Wifi w/ 11900 with a 3080. Ordered the Corsair 2000D when Amazon had that great deal on it and will go itx when I get some extra cash. Have a set of each G.Skill F4-3600C18D-16GTZR 16gb and Corsair CMK16GX4M2D3600C18 16gb kits. Very finicky booting with both sets so right now only running 16gb in the system.

I would be fine with a matching set of either above or a different 32gb set of similar speed or better.
Fastest way into an itx build for me would be a Z590 itx. Anyone have one they don't use?

Stuff I have:

G.Skill F4-3600C18D-16GTZR 16gb kit
Corsair CMK16GX4M2D3600C18 16gb kit
Blink Doorbell system with Sync Module 2
CFW PS3 Slim running Evilnat 4.91.2 beta 13 CEX with 2 controllers and all 3 Uncharted games on discs. Have a ton of ps1-ps3 iso but wary about shipping them lol


Heat: Broken
eBay: Brokennails
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0293.jpg
    IMG_0293.jpg
    237.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0340.jpg
    IMG_0340.jpg
    347 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0360.jpg
    IMG_0360.jpg
    471.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0361.jpg
    IMG_0361.jpg
    470.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0370.jpeg
    IMG_0370.jpeg
    633.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
