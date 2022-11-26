WTT / FS: MSI 4090 Suprim Liquid for Asus ROG Strix 4090 OC

Like the title says. I'd like to trade the GPU in use in my main rig in my signature MSI Suprim 4090 Liquid I'd like to trade for ROG Strix 4090 OC Edition. I'd likely need to add cash on my end which is fine. I got mine brand new in box and it has had light use gaming, no mining. Original box / accessories included.



heatware under rewted - I am based in DFW, local pick up / meet is available at a destination of my choosing within 10 miles of my home.



Specifics to be negotiated in DM for trade or purchase for $2000 Paypal F&F (or you pay G&S fee).



Ships slowest insured with signature, can be shipped faster at your expense.