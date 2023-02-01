WTT EVGA 3080ti + Cash for 4080

Odigo
This is a long shot but I'm looking to trade my 3080ti + Cash for a used or new 4080. Card used since summer of 2022. Original receipt available on request. Only used for gaming.
What model evga 3080ti is it? ftw3/xc/hybrid/hydro?
What was the purchase date of the card/receipt reflect? did you get the evga extended warranty?
What model/brand of 4080 are you looking for/prefer?
What range of difference in cash are you wanting to pay? or what are you valuing the 3080ti at?