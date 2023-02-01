WTT EVGA 3080ti + Cash for 4080

Odigo

Gawd
Apr 22, 2002
This is a long shot but I'm looking to trade my 3080ti + Cash for a used or new 4080. Card used since summer of 2022. Original receipt available on request. Only used for gaming.
 
Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Apr 21, 2018
What model evga 3080ti is it? ftw3/xc/hybrid/hydro?
What was the purchase date of the card/receipt reflect? did you get the evga extended warranty?

What model/brand of 4080 are you looking for/prefer?
What range of difference in cash are you wanting to pay? or what are you valuing the 3080ti at?
 
Odigo

Gawd
Apr 22, 2002
Purchased April 2022 from GameStop.
No extended warranty. Model is

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming, 12G-P5-3967-KR​


Looking to spend 300-400 cash, depending on card age and usage. Brand doesn't matter.. prefer something darker.

