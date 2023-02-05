WTT: eVGA 3080 FTW3 Ultra 10GB for Steam Deck

Mad[H]atter
As per the title, I have a EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING, 10G-P5-38 - Part Number: 10G-P5-3897-KR with the original Red Trim before they changed it. I got the card from an RMA of my same card that had a fan go bad earlier this year. The card has been installed and tested to be working but I have replaced it in my PC with a 4090 for 4k gaming. I have no idea if it was mined on, since it's from RMA but the card came looking almost brand new.
I want a Steam Deck since a lot of the time I am bed-ridden and have more surgeries coming up. I am hoping for at least a 256GB unit.
I will get pictures of the card Monday, looking to trade before the 20th for my next surgery. My Heatware is: https://www.heatware.com/u/9448
