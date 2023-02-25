WTT: AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100 8GB for AMD Radeon Vega 64 8GB/GeForce GTX 1070/1080 FE 8GB

Pretty much says all. I originally bought this ($230 at time of purchase) to dabble in 3D rendering with a side of gaming, and while the performance suffices for the most part if I'm not too aggressive with the settings, it does (sometimes drastically) thermal throttle, and MSI Afterburner doesn't want to seem to do the thing with voltages, and the fan maxes at ~4500 RPM, and finding a 1:1 more powerful fan has been fruitless. So... after a quick search on eBay the reference BLOWER style Vega 64 8GB cards are about $50-80 less than what I paid for my Radeon Pro. If you have one in good working order, I will do a 1:1 trade. Can ship as soon as the third. If you have a GeForce GTX 1070/1080 8GB you're willing to part with instead, I'm fine with this too. The Titan X Pascal I had was so close, yet so far in newer games, so I found it a better home than mine. Now the rabbit hole I went down is burning me in the more demanding games. If you wanna help someone less fortunate get something better when funds beyond shipping this card aren't feasible for the foreseeable future, then God bless you...

I will get photos of the card and video of the card working correctly up sometime in the next day or two. Heatware is Mr. Bluntman, on Discord I'm 1x4x9#0315 - that's the fastest way to reach me. Thanks!