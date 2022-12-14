WTT: 4090 FE for BNIB AMD 7900XTX + Ca$h

I have a 4090 FE that I picked up at launch from a eBay meetup that I paid $2000 for. It's a great card, no complaints. I have sales receipt and retail box for the next owner.



With that said, I am going to be building a water-cooled multi-GPU setup and would prefer to have the same GPU's in the build instead of mixing and matching. I was able to pick up a 7900 XTX from AMD yesterday on launch. I would like to offer my 4090 FE in trade for someone else who picked up a 7900 XTX from AMD and $1000 on top so I at least get my money back.



If I'm able to get a 7900 XTX elsewhere, I will likely sell the 4090 outright.