WTT: 1070Ti for a physically smaller gpu

I have an MSI 1070 Ti Duke that I upgraded out of my machine. I intended on passing it down to one of the kids, but with ITX boxes it fits in neither case due to height of all things. I'm the original owner on the card, it lived in my desktop and was used for gaming.



Looking to trade for an equivalent performing card, just smaller. Something like a 2060 or 3050 Ti would be fine, or AMD equivalent. Just looking for something that will fit in my daughters computer.