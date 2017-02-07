WTS: Zotac GTX 1070, Coolermaster case

Furious_Styles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
1,567
Zotac GTX 1070 Amp! Ed.

Excellent condition, comes with original box & accessories. Bought from another [H] member quite some time ago. He changed the color scheme a bit (yellow -> blue). This has been sitting in my closet for several months now as a back up and I'm clearing some stuff out so it needs a new home.

Asking $180 shipped to lower 48.
DSC03117.JPG DSC03118.JPG DSC03119.JPG DSC03120.JPG

Coolermaster Elite 130 mITX case. Bought this for a build I never ended up completing. Modified the case some then it sat in my closet for many months. Got some kind of cleaner (perhaps with some bleach) that stained the plastic front, basically could only get some of it off using a cleaner that stripped some of the paint off. Your only hope here is to keep as-is or just throw a coat of black spray paint on it. I also removed the feet. Pretty sure I have almost all accessories otherwise.

Elite 130 | Cooler Master USA

www.coolermaster.com www.coolermaster.com

For those reasons it's free, you just pay shipping.

DSC03114.JPG DSC03115.JPG DSC03116.JPG DSC03113.JPG


----







I accept PP, Zelle, and US P.O. money orders.

Services I offer:

Motherboard Pin or bios repair: Can repair damaged sockets, PM me for details.

--------------------------------
SOLD...
Noctua NH-D14
CM 212 Evo
MSI 2080 ti gaming x trio
-------------------------------

Heat: http://www.heatware.com/u/83965 88-0-0
 
Last edited:
Waveforme

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2006
Messages
511
Where were all these 3770k's hiding when I was looking for one ??? I was forced to get a 6700k.
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,153
Yup, I ended up buying a 3770 because the K was hard to find and spendy.
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,153
Furious_Styles said:
Too bad. The K's are terrific when paired with a good HSF. I'm still using one for my PC and maybe will get a Ryzen upgrade later this year. But even @ 1440p I have felt no pressure to upgrade.
Click to expand...
Yup. I was going to replace it just because but this was a budget used build and I am at that point where I should consider upgrading to something later rather than dump more $$ into it.
 
Kainzo

Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2009
Messages
833
I'm interested in the 1070 but the price point is a bit out of my league. You taking offers?
 
