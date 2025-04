WTS: Xeon W-1290p (10900k equivalent) in a Dell mATX motherboard, X470D4U2-2T, Areca 1886-4N8i

*SOLD* X570 AORUS Master + 32GB DDR4 3600 *SOLD*







I think I have everything for the board except the stock CPU socket backplate, which I wasn't using and apparently didn't store in the box.



*SOLD* Also got a ASRock Rack X470D4U motherboard + Ryzen 9 3950X + 32GB of RAM: *SOLD*

The X470D4U is one of the 'server' motherboards; it has a BMC for headless operation, which is especially good in Ryzen land where this generation of chip doesn't have integrated graphics so the BMC works for that. Let's call it $400 for this bundle.

I've got a motherboard I shucked out of a Dell with a Xeon W-1290P (10900k equivalent) CPU in it.The Motherboard is IPCML-RT which is a mostly-standard mATX board with 4 DDR4 slots on it that seems to go for around $50-75 on eBay.The CPU is the Xeon equivalent of a 10900k, with essentially identical clockspeeds and such, but it won't work in a consumer-class chipset motherboard and supports ECC RAM if you want. These seem to go for between $180 and $210 on eBay, which is cheaper than the 10900k probably because the platform is much harder to shop for and nobody knows what they are.I say the motherboard is mostly standard, but it has a couple quirks. One is that it takes a moment to get past POST because it complains about the CPU fan, presumably because the one I was using spins at a lower RPM than the one Dell used by default. That's no big deal, you just wait 45 seconds and then it boots normally. SamirD was nice/curious/OCD enough that he did some research and thinks * this * HSF would fit and not have the same issue. The next quick is that the backplate around the CPU is not 100% standard; it has non-removable threads in the holes surrounding the socket. I was able to mount a Hyper-212 to it by threading some screws through the backplate from behind and then mounting down onto them; i can include the long threaded screws and/or the whole Hyper-212 if you want. Also I don't have a backplate, sorry.Also included is a Kioxia 1TB SSD, just because I'm too lazy to unmount it.I'm looking for $230 for the set, or let's call it $250 if you want the Hyper-212 included because it'll change how I have to pack things. If you just want the screws to go up through the threads, those are free.This one is BNIB, or new-old-stock if you want to call it that. This one is the one with the 2x 10 Gbit NICs onboard. Let's call it $225.If you agree to buy it and want me to do a BIOS/BMC update on it before I ship it out, I can do that. Since it's sealed up new, I have no idea what version its running of anything.This one is BNIB. They go for $1350+ new online, so I'll call it $1000. Very interesting card, supports 4x M.2 NVMe SSDs in addition to 8x SATA/SAS drives.