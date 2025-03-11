WTS: Xeon W-1290p (10900k equivalent) in a Dell mATX motherboard, X470D4U2-2T, Areca 1886-4N8i

sinisterDei
[H]ard|Gawd
I've got a motherboard I shucked out of a Dell with a Xeon W-1290P (10900k equivalent) CPU in it.
The Motherboard is IPCML-RT which is a mostly-standard mATX board with 4 DDR4 slots on it that seems to go for around $50-75 on eBay.
The CPU is the Xeon equivalent of a 10900k, with essentially identical clockspeeds and such, but it won't work in a consumer-class chipset motherboard and supports ECC RAM if you want. These seem to go for between $180 and $210 on eBay, which is cheaper than the 10900k probably because the platform is much harder to shop for and nobody knows what they are.
I say the motherboard is mostly standard, but it has a couple quirks. One is that it takes a moment to get past POST because it complains about the CPU fan, presumably because the one I was using spins at a lower RPM than the one Dell used by default. That's no big deal, you just wait 45 seconds and then it boots normally. SamirD was nice/curious/OCD enough that he did some research and thinks *this* HSF would fit and not have the same issue. The next quick is that the backplate around the CPU is not 100% standard; it has non-removable threads in the holes surrounding the socket. I was able to mount a Hyper-212 to it by threading some screws through the backplate from behind and then mounting down onto them; i can include the long threaded screws and/or the whole Hyper-212 if you want. Also I don't have a backplate, sorry.
Also included is a Kioxia 1TB SSD, just because I'm too lazy to unmount it.
I'm looking for $230 for the set, or let's call it $250 if you want the Hyper-212 included because it'll change how I have to pack things. If you just want the screws to go up through the threads, those are free.
X470D4U2-2T
This one is BNIB, or new-old-stock if you want to call it that. This one is the one with the 2x 10 Gbit NICs onboard. Let's call it $225.
If you agree to buy it and want me to do a BIOS/BMC update on it before I ship it out, I can do that. Since it's sealed up new, I have no idea what version its running of anything.
Areca ARC-1886-4N8I
This one is BNIB. They go for $1350+ new online, so I'll call it $1000. Very interesting card, supports 4x M.2 NVMe SSDs in addition to 8x SATA/SAS drives.
*SOLD* X570 AORUS Master + 32GB DDR4 3600 *SOLD*
My previous system. I sold my CPU already (obviously), but I've still got the very nice motherboard and 32GB of RAM.
I think I have everything for the board except the stock CPU socket backplate, which I wasn't using and apparently didn't store in the box.
Let's call it $190 for the set.
*SOLD* Also got a ASRock Rack X470D4U motherboard + Ryzen 9 3950X + 32GB of RAM: *SOLD*
The X470D4U is one of the 'server' motherboards; it has a BMC for headless operation, which is especially good in Ryzen land where this generation of chip doesn't have integrated graphics so the BMC works for that. Let's call it $400 for this bundle.
