WTS - x570-E w/ 5900x - EVGA 850B

ASUS X570-E w/ 5900x - $400 Shipped
Went on a home server kick and his was way too much CPU for my basic bitch home server. Moved back over to Intel since I prefer gaming performance over all else and dont need a lot of cpu for my home server needs.

Bought CPU from a member here and there is discoloration on the ihs from him using liquid metal. Did not impact performance. Will ship in original mobo packaging and i believe it is complete. Was my daily driver.

EVGA 850-B5 - $90 Shipped
Was in my 5900x build. Ran fine paired with a 4090. Upgraded to a Seasonic Focus 1000.

Shipping will likely not happen until Monday or Tuesday depending on how fast I get replies.

Only trade I think id consider is an Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280/360 or other high end AIO.

Thanks for looking!
PayPal - heatware under SchlitzBull.
 

FYI, if you need some, I have a boatload of 140mm Corsair fans, SATA/USB cables and other assorted parts that I will let go for cheap....and will gladly make a package deal too :)

jlmk !
 
I just listed a nearly new RTX 3050 that may fit your bill. Let me know.
 
As a home built and designed myself cab owner, I am all about the ol'glory days, so just wondering what a "current fighter" is? And what kinda emulator is being used?
Sorry not meant as a derail, but these topics come up rarely i thought i would ask.
 
Mk11, tekken 7, the new Turtles game. I guess current arcade style games. Fighters, beat em ups, shmups, etc
 
