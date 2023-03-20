WTS - x570-E w/ 5900x - EVGA 850B

schlitzbull
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2014
- Messages
- 607
ASUS X570-E w/ 5900x - $400 Shipped
Went on a home server kick and his was way too much CPU for my basic bitch home server. Moved back over to Intel since I prefer gaming performance over all else and dont need a lot of cpu for my home server needs.
Bought CPU from a member here and there is discoloration on the ihs from him using liquid metal. Did not impact performance. Will ship in original mobo packaging and i believe it is complete. Was my daily driver.
EVGA 850-B5 - $90 Shipped
Was in my 5900x build. Ran fine paired with a 4090. Upgraded to a Seasonic Focus 1000.
Shipping will likely not happen until Monday or Tuesday depending on how fast I get replies.
Only trade I think id consider is an Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280/360 or other high end AIO.
Thanks for looking!
PayPal - heatware under SchlitzBull.
