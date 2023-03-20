WTS/WTT - x570-E with 5900x

schlitzbull
ASUS X570-E w/ 5900x win11 pro - $350 Shipped
Went on a home server kick and this was way too much CPU for my basic bitch home server. Moved back over to Intel since I prefer gaming performance over all else and dont need a lot of cpu for my home server needs.
Bought CPU from a member here and there is discoloration on the ihs from him using liquid metal. Did not impact performance. Will ship in original mobo packaging and i believe it is complete. Was my daily driver.
Stuff im looking for:
5600
5600x
5700x
5800x3d
4k/60 compatible 7.1 receiver. atmos not needed, current living room rcvr only does 4k/30
Thanks for looking!
PayPal - heatware under SchlitzBull.
