WTS/WTT - Mobos | Combo | NVIDIA Shield

WTS - ASUS x570-i - $175 - On Hold
Original owner and used in my daily driver. Moving to ATX so no longer need. Shipping me take a few days as I need to finish builidng the ATX machine. I should be done by the end of the weekend to ship early next week.
WTS - Gigabyte B450M Auros - $70 Shipped
Bought and never used. Will ship with whats pictured below.
WTS COMBO - ASUS Z390 Max Hero | i5-9400 w/ stock heatsink | 2X8gb G.SKILL 3000 CL14 - $230 Shipped
Do not have original packaging for this. Will be shipped in an ASUS b550 box. No cables/accessories. Will ship with only what is in the picture.
WTS NVIDIA Shield Tube - $85 Shipped
Had this in the air conditioned garage. Never really used it since my PC is hooked up to the projector as well. Already factory reset and in setup state.
Trades:
ITX combo. CPU with iGPU required. This will be used for a homemade NAS so I don't need anything crazy powerful. The more SATA ports the better.
Will ship USPS Priority. Can ship with UPS or Fedex if youd like to cover the extra cost. Shipping to Cont US only. Heatware under SchlitzBull.
