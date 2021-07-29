WTS/WTT - Mobos | Combo | NVIDIA Shield

schlitzbull



Joined


WTS - ASUS x570-i - $175 - On Hold
Original owner and used in my daily driver. Moving to ATX so no longer need. Shipping me take a few days as I need to finish builidng the ATX machine. I should be done by the end of the weekend to ship early next week.

WTS - Gigabyte B450M Auros - $70 Shipped
Bought and never used. Will ship with whats pictured below.

20221011_074022.jpg

WTS COMBO - ASUS Z390 Max Hero | i5-9400 w/ stock heatsink | 2X8gb G.SKILL 3000 CL14 - $230 Shipped
Do not have original packaging for this. Will be shipped in an ASUS b550 box. No cables/accessories. Will ship with only what is in the picture.

20221011_103241.jpg20221011_103216.jpg

WTS NVIDIA Shield Tube - $85 Shipped
Had this in the air conditioned garage. Never really used it since my PC is hooked up to the projector as well. Already factory reset and in setup state.

20221011_103954.jpg
Trades:
ITX combo. CPU with iGPU required. This will be used for a homemade NAS so I don't need anything crazy powerful. The more SATA ports the better.

Will ship USPS Priority. Can ship with UPS or Fedex if youd like to cover the extra cost. Shipping to Cont US only. Heatware under SchlitzBull.
 

D

DPOSCORP

Joined


9,929
I'll have to see how many spares I have and how many are plus models. Bump so I can remember to check later.
 
schlitzbull



Joined


560
bump
I have some after market nunchucks which should be fine so really just need the Wii Motion Plus remotes.
 
T

The Realyst

Joined


262
I have literally 1 nunchuck in a box somewhere. I'm sure I can find it. I know you need 4, but if this 1 can help you, let me know.
 
schlitzbull



Joined


560
The Realyst said:
I have literally 1 nunchuck in a box somewhere. I'm sure I can find it. I know you need 4, but if this 1 can help you, let me know.
Ill take what I can get! Id rather be patient and not spend $40 to buy one online that looks like its been to hell and back and is falling apart.
 
B

bal3wolf

Joined


471
free bump for you ek vardars are great i have 10 in my system now for 6 years still running strong and quiet.
 
schlitzbull



Joined


560
Bump & Price drop.
Recently made a trip to the ER I need to pay for. GPU is boxed and ready for shipping.
 
N

narsbars

Joined


2,518
schlitzbull said:
Spring Cleaning Time (5/27/2022)
Cancelling all projects and clearing out all my spare parts. Much more to come.

Silicon Lottery 8700k - $175 Shipped
Rated for 5.2ghz. Bought from another member here and never installed. See pics.

Netgear AC1200 EX6200 - $35 Shipped
Upgraded my primary router to an ASUS AX router and using my existing ASUS AC router as the AP. No longer using this. It had little use as it was connected to my OTA antenna & HDHRs to transfer signal from the master bedroom closet to my telco closet.
https://www.netgear.com/support/product/EX6200.aspx

Will ship USPS Priority. Can ship with UPS or Fedex if youd like to cover the extra cost. Shipping to Cont US only. Heatware under SchlitzBull.

Trades:
Im fixing up the garage and currently collecting retro gaming items. I can probably fix and clean most broken consoles. If you have something cool let me know. Probably a long shot since its subjective but who knows. Console wise I dont have...
Atari 2600
Atari Jaguar
Panasonic 3DO
Philips CDi



Requesting PP F&F if over $600 due to tax nonsense. I understand there has been some sketch on the forum lately so please feel free to reach out to discuss. I have more recent transactions than the last one Heat but have been lazy updating my Heat. Im messaging people i've done transactions with recently now to try to get it updated.
Bump: It will be over $600.00 per year, not per transaction.
 
S

SamirD

Joined


5,639
Hmmm...I do have our original 2600 from back in the day with about 26 cartridges, original books and two cartridge holders from that era--what's it worth to you?
 
Gillbot



Joined


8,346
I have three original Genesis units but with all the craze and the fact I still play, I hesitate to part with any. One regular, one with 32x and one with a power base converter for master system. Edit speels
 
schlitzbull



Joined


560
SamirD said:
Hmmm...I do have our original 2600 from back in the day with about 26 cartridges, original books and two cartridge holders from that era--what's it worth to you?
Not really interested in cartridges since ill be modding for hdd, SDs or multicarts. Im not rich enough to go down the rabbit hole of buying games for the systems. So honestly im looking for deals. Most of what I own i bought broken and fixed. Only looking to spend cash on a genesis this second.
 
S

SamirD

Joined


5,639
When it comes to powerlines, get the latest and greatest for the best stability--av2000 and nothing less. Free bump!
 
