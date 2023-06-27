WTS/WTT MINT 256GB SteamDeck

ibex333
MINT 256GB SteamDeck, used maybe 5-6 times in total. I am not a Linux person. Obviously, case and whatever came with it included. I don't remember if it came with a charger, but if it did, I'm including it. $450+shipping to where you are.
I am local to Brooklyn, NYC so if you are here, I'll take some things in trade. Specifically, an Xbox Series X, with at least one controller. I don't really need anything else, so please don't offer.
