WTS/WTT MINT 256GB SteamDeck

MINT 256GB SteamDeck, used maybe 5-6 times in total. I am not a Linux person. Obviously, case and whatever came with it included. I don't remember if it came with a charger, but if it did, I'm including it. $450+shipping to where you are.

I am local to Brooklyn, NYC so if you are here, I'll take some things in trade. Specifically, an Xbox Series X, with at least one controller. I don't really need anything else, so please don't offer.
 
