WTS/WTT Gunnir B580 - $225 shipped

cj3waker

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2010
2,498
I have a gunnir B580 on a system I don't use it on. I want to try lossless scaling dual GPU on my Radeon gaming pc. So it's for sale but I'd rather trade it for an equivalent priced radeon card

QsvrlWe.jpeg
 

  • 524197444_758060353375227_211285868925255127_n.jpg
    60.8 KB · Views: 0
You can use two different brands of gpu for LSFG. Have you tried that card as the output/scaling gpu in dual gpu mode?
 
