WTS/WTT:GA-z97x gaming 7 gigabyte, pentium g3258, 8 gig ddr3

R

randomdean100

Joined
Jun 12, 2008
Accepting PayPal goods and services only at this time. Shipping from 46544.

i have from the basement a z97x gaming 7 motherboard that i could never actually get to save bios or boot order. Other than that was functional for years as a newegg refurb.

Mainly looking for cash but could do with trade offers pending the right trade.

I'm not sure on the value as a package but I can throw it the pentium g3258 and the random 8 gigs of ddr3 I dug up for $60 plus shipping.
 

Tentatively ttt.

Not getting a pm back for a few days, expressed interest, offered a good offer, now no response.

Forgot to mention the dated time stamp is from /r/usgearswap. You can check it out it was posted then.
 
bump case dropped to 90, added ram kit as for sale item, moved the mobo to eBay for now so removed from listing.
 
Price dropped a little posted a picture of working board and ram from when I had it setup.
 
