WTS. WTT FWINDFORCE GTX 980. $103.00 WTB AMD MB CPU Price Drop

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Jan 18, 2006
Windforce GTX 980
About a year old from RMA. $110.00 DROP! $105.00 $103.00 Shipped US 48.
Will trade and add cash for AMD 470 MB or better 1070ti or 1080. Also need 3600 or 3700 x CPU. Can work with any combo of those parts.
I am open to suggestions and deals. Will discuss 4TB or larger HD as partial trade.
I have no more than $200.00 cash to add so let me know.
Regular price drops.....come back and check.
 
stinger608

stinger608

Supreme [H]ardness
Sep 13, 2009
Hey narsbars been a long time man. Great to see you still hard at it bro!!!!!!!!!!!

Hey man, do you have any pictures of the card? I might be interested.

None the less, free bump for a bud.
 
