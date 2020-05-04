WTS. WINDFORCE GTX 980. $102.00 LAST DAY

$110.00

$105.00

Windforce GTX 980About a year old from RMA.DROP!$102.00 Shipped US 48.Will trade and add cash for AMD 470 MB or better 1070ti or 1080. Also need 3600 or 3700 x CPU. Can work with any combo of those parts.I am open to suggestions and deals. Will discuss 4TB or larger HD as partial trade.I have no more than $200.00 cash to add so let me know.Regular price drops.....come back and check.