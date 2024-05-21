WTS: Watercool Heatkiller V EVGA 3090 FTW3 waterblock & active backplate - $225 shipped

Syntax Error
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2008
- Messages
- 2,788
Upgraded my GPU to a 4080S, so no longer have a need for these blocks that were on my old EVGA 3090 FTW3. They served me well to bring down the temps of my EVGA 3090 significantly, and the active backplate kept the rear memory modules nice and cool, dropping memory junction and memory temperatures 30-40C. Included are the thermal pads for the GPU plate, but you will have to cut your own or acquire your own thermal pads for the memory backplate side if you choose to use it. Also included is a single slot bracket for the GPU and an extra set of O-rings for the water block bridge connecting the water block and active backplate. Machining on the blocks are immaculate as expected for Watercool - much better than whatever slop EK is able to put out. Will be shipped with the original factory packaging.
For some reason the ARGB LEDs are stuck on white, blue, and yellow colors. I didn't really care for RGB so I kept the lights off but just an FYI. Maybe it will work fine on your motherboard and my ARGB headers were glitchy. No idea.
$225 shipped CONUS for both waterblock and active backplate.
Payment to be sent via Paypal F&F or Zelle. Deal in confidence - member of [H] since 2008, with Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to
Shipping to be conducted via lowest-cost method unless buyer is willing to pay for extra features like signature required. Please ensure that your delivery address is secure as I will not be held responsible for porch pirates.
For some reason the ARGB LEDs are stuck on white, blue, and yellow colors. I didn't really care for RGB so I kept the lights off but just an FYI. Maybe it will work fine on your motherboard and my ARGB headers were glitchy. No idea.
$225 shipped CONUS for both waterblock and active backplate.
Payment to be sent via Paypal F&F or Zelle. Deal in confidence - member of [H] since 2008, with Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to
Shipping to be conducted via lowest-cost method unless buyer is willing to pay for extra features like signature required. Please ensure that your delivery address is secure as I will not be held responsible for porch pirates.
Attachments
-
20240521_131918.jpg309.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20240521_131921.jpg316.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20240521_131934.jpg303.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20240521_132001.jpg336.7 KB · Views: 0
-
20240521_132043.jpg270.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20240521_132101.jpg350.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20240521_132155.jpg426.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20240521_131850.jpg303.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: