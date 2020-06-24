WTS: Varmilo VA87M TKL keyboard with MX silent red switches (with an aftermarket keycap set included)

Looking to sell a lightly used Varmilo VA87M TKL keyboard with mx silent red switches... The box and all accessories are included as well as some aftermarket keycaps.
Asking $85 shipped obo.
The keyboard:
https://mechanicalkeyboards.com/shop/index.php?l=product_detail&p=4239
Aftermarket keycaps:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B085249L6R/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
My heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/90652/to
