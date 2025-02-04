  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTS: Various desktop parts - Asus TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI ATX Mobo | EVGA 850W P2 Platinum PSU | Noctua NH-D15S CPU Cooler | Noctua NH-A14 Fan (x5)

Taking the mITX SFF PC plunge, so my old parts from my main rig have to go. They all function fine, the X670E should be on the latest BIOS revision or close to the latest revision (certainly after Zen 5 dropped) so should work just fine with Ryzen 9000 series processors without any BIOS flashback necessary. Memory is G.Skill Trident Z5 are 2x24GB CL32 6400 speed kit. I can't seem to find the wireless antenna for the motherboard, so that is not included with the motherboard, but all other accessories with the box are included.

Motherboard (ASUS X670E TUF Gaming WI-FI): $205 shipped

RAM (G.Skill DDR5-6400 48GB CL32): SOLD

PSU (EVGA P2 850W Platinum): $120 shipped

SSDs (Samsung 860 1TB Evo): SOLD

CPU Cooler (NH-D15S): $90 shipped

Noctua Fans (NH-A14): $20 shipped for one, $90 shipped for all five.

USB Hub (TP-Link 7 Port Hub): $25 shipped

---

Payment via Zelle or Paypal F&F - deal with confidence, member of [H] for over 15 years with documented Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289

Shipping to be done via lowest cost with no additional insurance unless buyer stipulates and pays the additional fees. Please ensure that your shipping address is secure as I will not be responsible for porch pirates.
 

