WTS: Ubiquiti USG and Unifi AP AC PRO, XPS 9500 and Moree!!

Ubiquiti Unifi USG
-$100Shipped
2 x Ubiquiti Unifi AC PRO AP - AP and 3d printed bracket/mount only. (NO POE INCLUDED)
- $80 EACH shipped
-DELL XPS 9500
WIN10 PRO
15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10750H CPU @ 2.60GHz 2.59 GHz
upgraded memory to 32GB
SSD 1tb & 256 ssd
Nvidia 1650ti GPU
It has a silver dbrand skin on it. i can leave or remove upon buyers preference.
This has Dells Premium Support Plus Till July 12, 2023 this is a $400+ add on
More Info about coverage :
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/help-me-choose/cp/hmc-premium-support-plus
-$1000 shipped obo
Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.
i installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.
-$50 shipped
-Cloudkey gen1
$OLD
-Ubiquiti Switch US-8-150W POE
$
160shipped. SOLD
-Never used pair moca adapters
Actiontec ECB6000 - $35 shippeSOLD
-$100Shipped
2 x Ubiquiti Unifi AC PRO AP - AP and 3d printed bracket/mount only. (NO POE INCLUDED)
- $80 EACH shipped
-DELL XPS 9500
WIN10 PRO
15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10750H CPU @ 2.60GHz 2.59 GHz
upgraded memory to 32GB
SSD 1tb & 256 ssd
Nvidia 1650ti GPU
It has a silver dbrand skin on it. i can leave or remove upon buyers preference.
This has Dells Premium Support Plus Till July 12, 2023 this is a $400+ add on
More Info about coverage :
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/help-me-choose/cp/hmc-premium-support-plus
-$1000 shipped obo
Razer BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma Razer Green Clicky Switch.
i installed razer pbt key caps. only reason im selling is i got a keychron Q1 and have too many keyboards.
-$50 shipped
-Cloudkey gen1
-Ubiquiti Switch US-8-150W POE
$
-Never used pair moca adapters
Attachments
-
572703_65547804-5D1B-45F1-8845-29EE082D190C.jpeg280.3 KB · Views: 0
-
572702_3B525B89-82AC-493F-B4D6-1F259252B78B.jpeg175.4 KB · Views: 0
-
572701_45AB699B-2EA5-453A-A720-4E067B7D08C4.jpeg171.8 KB · Views: 0
-
572700_1D5226E3-951F-442B-8052-451836ED2CED.jpeg253.2 KB · Views: 0
-
572699_DF1371F0-E39C-4CFE-9D92-734480973550.jpeg207 KB · Views: 0
-
572698_1C4CDC8F-205A-430D-AC19-D2A5E6F2A335.jpeg221.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: