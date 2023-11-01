WTS - TP-Link Deco W7200 2-Pack Three Packs total

Shipping only to the Contiguous US 48 States - PayPal Preferred - Heatware 12-0-0
Selling 3 packages of TP-Link W7200 2 Pack boxes. Would like to sell them for $140 each. Purchased these for a project for a family member and they flaked on me and I'm outside the return window now on them. They retail for between $200-$250 right now and $150 on eBay.
https://www.tp-link.com/us/deco-mesh-wifi/product-family/deco-w7200/
AX3600 WiFi 6 - 5 Antennas - 3x3 Mu-MiMo w/OFDMA - 2 Gigabit Ports per Unit
View: https://i.imgur.com/RaI0XeY.jpg
