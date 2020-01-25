WTS: Thermalright U120, HDD’s, RAM older gpus

All were working when pulled, have not been re-tested. Cleaning out my bins to gain funds for new build. Some of this old stuff has gotten hard to find/expensive. I’m putting it cheap here, might have something you need to spruce up an old rig.All prices include shipping via USPS Priority MailThermalright Ultra120 ExtremeW 1366 mount and 775/115x/1366 pressure mountAnd 1 fan clip (black housing not the flimsy wire type) $451x 3 month AMD Xbox for pc game pass2x GTX 280oc BFG (1 of them the label started to peel and i pulled it off) $60 shipped for both1x XFX 8800GTS OC PCI-E $25 shipped(has been in a drawer for a long time, AS-IS)1x XFX 8400GS PCI-E $20 shipped(has been in a drawer for a long time, AS-IS)2x 4ch DVR Card’s PCI Qsee includes 4x rca to bnc adaptors. Tested working $25 each OBO shipped1x AMD K6-2 400 CPU, vintage pull. For the lolz $15 shipped2x1gb DDR2 sodimm $20 shipped2x 4gb ddr3l sodimm $30 shipped1 pair matched samsung1 pair Samsung + hynix2x 256mb ddr2 dimms $20 shippedSeagate Barricuda 1tb 3.5” $30Seagate Barricuda 7200rpm 500gb 3.5” $252x Seagate Barricuda 7200rpm 250gb 3.5” (had these in raid0 on my old desktop). $30 shipped (pair)Samsung 5400rpm 1tb 2.5” $30Samsung 750gb 2.5” $25WD Scorpio Black 2.5” 320gb $20Can’t go lower than $20 on anything shipped, I use USPS priority mail small flat rate box. If you would rather I send it standard first class I can but it may take longer and only saves $2-3.SOLD:Asrock P67 Extreme. - chiefjoeIntel i5-2600k. - chiefjoe16gb Kingston Hyper-X DDR3. - chiefjoeheat- jstanthr (havent used in quite a long time)ebay- bfelosi (2502 positive)