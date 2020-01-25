WTS: Thermalright U120, HDD’s, RAM older gpus

All were working when pulled, have not been re-tested. Cleaning out my bins to gain funds for new build. Some of this old stuff has gotten hard to find/expensive. I’m putting it cheap here, might have something you need to spruce up an old rig.

All prices include shipping via USPS Priority Mail


Thermalright Ultra120 Extreme
W 1366 mount and 775/115x/1366 pressure mount
And 1 fan clip (black housing not the flimsy wire type) $45
E82D2E48-3D85-4ABB-905E-2ACB37D59D39.jpeg

F2DB6E97-7109-4E2A-B2A1-AEAAF2DEC872.jpeg

D07057CC-18BF-44FF-8E42-88F8DF31F95A.jpeg

EDB5C9CB-63B7-4885-9A8B-7F75B92530D8.jpeg

2AADA620-06AD-445C-BD26-5F918F2A03D8.jpeg

901D52DB-4440-471E-AE27-1A21B9EC1309.jpeg



1x 3 month AMD Xbox for pc game pass

2x GTX 280oc BFG (1 of them the label started to peel and i pulled it off) $60 shipped for both


1x XFX 8800GTS OC PCI-E $25 shipped
(has been in a drawer for a long time, AS-IS)

1x XFX 8400GS PCI-E $20 shipped
(has been in a drawer for a long time, AS-IS)

2x 4ch DVR Card’s PCI Qsee includes 4x rca to bnc adaptors. Tested working $25 each OBO shipped

1x AMD K6-2 400 CPU, vintage pull. For the lolz $15 shipped

2x1gb DDR2 sodimm $20 shipped
98EC9EA6-8681-402D-9033-8CEBD3FB561C.jpeg


2x 4gb ddr3l sodimm $30 shipped
1 pair matched samsung
1 pair Samsung + hynix
F3F6402C-D795-4D09-8948-3FFD529F7823.jpeg

DD1F0325-7745-40E3-A280-5E904A2D150E.jpeg

7C60646F-3B8B-4956-A2A3-B4CDCB3BC6FB.jpeg


2x 256mb ddr2 dimms $20 shipped
E7D7BBC4-9DA7-417F-9BB4-5E12D07D8BE8.jpeg


Seagate Barricuda 1tb 3.5” $30
0BAF77A6-1330-4940-94B1-665A71A688AF.jpeg


Seagate Barricuda 7200rpm 500gb 3.5” $25
7D1245AC-FA29-46EE-9620-3051BAF9CF93.jpeg


2x Seagate Barricuda 7200rpm 250gb 3.5” (had these in raid0 on my old desktop). $30 shipped (pair)
D8D57E03-1011-43DB-8903-DE7F704D607E.jpeg


Samsung 5400rpm 1tb 2.5” $30
77D3FF10-F55B-4E5E-BB7A-E06F5A63B686.jpeg


Samsung 750gb 2.5” $25
4AF82FF9-DA92-4050-AC38-9398B8E1A68D.jpeg


WD Scorpio Black 2.5” 320gb $20
6F7AA122-BDB7-403D-90F1-7979B56F678F.jpeg





Can’t go lower than $20 on anything shipped, I use USPS priority mail small flat rate box. If you would rather I send it standard first class I can but it may take longer and only saves $2-3.

SOLD:
Asrock P67 Extreme. - chiefjoe
Intel i5-2600k. - chiefjoe
16gb Kingston Hyper-X DDR3. - chiefjoe



heat- jstanthr (havent used in quite a long time)
ebay- bfelosi (2502 positive)
 

Last edited:
Shocked this isn't sold. Free bump for OP so it gets sold and stops tempting me since I don't need it. :D
 
