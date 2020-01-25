WTS: Thermalright U120, HDD’s, RAM older gpus

jstanthr
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2009
- Messages
- 231
All were working when pulled, have not been re-tested. Cleaning out my bins to gain funds for new build. Some of this old stuff has gotten hard to find/expensive. I’m putting it cheap here, might have something you need to spruce up an old rig.
All prices include shipping via USPS Priority Mail
Thermalright Ultra120 Extreme
W 1366 mount and 775/115x/1366 pressure mount
And 1 fan clip (black housing not the flimsy wire type) $45
1x 3 month AMD Xbox for pc game pass
2x GTX 280oc BFG (1 of them the label started to peel and i pulled it off) $60 shipped for both
1x XFX 8800GTS OC PCI-E $25 shipped
(has been in a drawer for a long time, AS-IS)
1x XFX 8400GS PCI-E $20 shipped
(has been in a drawer for a long time, AS-IS)
2x 4ch DVR Card’s PCI Qsee includes 4x rca to bnc adaptors. Tested working $25 each OBO shipped
1x AMD K6-2 400 CPU, vintage pull. For the lolz $15 shipped
2x1gb DDR2 sodimm $20 shipped
2x 4gb ddr3l sodimm $30 shipped
1 pair matched samsung
1 pair Samsung + hynix
2x 256mb ddr2 dimms $20 shipped
Seagate Barricuda 1tb 3.5” $30
Seagate Barricuda 7200rpm 500gb 3.5” $25
2x Seagate Barricuda 7200rpm 250gb 3.5” (had these in raid0 on my old desktop). $30 shipped (pair)
Samsung 5400rpm 1tb 2.5” $30
Samsung 750gb 2.5” $25
WD Scorpio Black 2.5” 320gb $20
Can’t go lower than $20 on anything shipped, I use USPS priority mail small flat rate box. If you would rather I send it standard first class I can but it may take longer and only saves $2-3.
SOLD:
Asrock P67 Extreme. - chiefjoe
Intel i5-2600k. - chiefjoe
16gb Kingston Hyper-X DDR3. - chiefjoe
heat- jstanthr (havent used in quite a long time)
ebay- bfelosi (2502 positive)
All prices include shipping via USPS Priority Mail
Thermalright Ultra120 Extreme
W 1366 mount and 775/115x/1366 pressure mount
And 1 fan clip (black housing not the flimsy wire type) $45
1x 3 month AMD Xbox for pc game pass
2x GTX 280oc BFG (1 of them the label started to peel and i pulled it off) $60 shipped for both
1x XFX 8800GTS OC PCI-E $25 shipped
(has been in a drawer for a long time, AS-IS)
1x XFX 8400GS PCI-E $20 shipped
(has been in a drawer for a long time, AS-IS)
2x 4ch DVR Card’s PCI Qsee includes 4x rca to bnc adaptors. Tested working $25 each OBO shipped
1x AMD K6-2 400 CPU, vintage pull. For the lolz $15 shipped
2x1gb DDR2 sodimm $20 shipped
2x 4gb ddr3l sodimm $30 shipped
1 pair matched samsung
1 pair Samsung + hynix
2x 256mb ddr2 dimms $20 shipped
Seagate Barricuda 1tb 3.5” $30
Seagate Barricuda 7200rpm 500gb 3.5” $25
2x Seagate Barricuda 7200rpm 250gb 3.5” (had these in raid0 on my old desktop). $30 shipped (pair)
Samsung 5400rpm 1tb 2.5” $30
Samsung 750gb 2.5” $25
WD Scorpio Black 2.5” 320gb $20
Can’t go lower than $20 on anything shipped, I use USPS priority mail small flat rate box. If you would rather I send it standard first class I can but it may take longer and only saves $2-3.
SOLD:
Asrock P67 Extreme. - chiefjoe
Intel i5-2600k. - chiefjoe
16gb Kingston Hyper-X DDR3. - chiefjoe
heat- jstanthr (havent used in quite a long time)
ebay- bfelosi (2502 positive)
Attachments
-
558 KB Views: 0
-
490.9 KB Views: 0
-
488.4 KB Views: 0
-
491.1 KB Views: 0
-
364.9 KB Views: 0
-
423 KB Views: 0
Last edited: