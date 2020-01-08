WTS/T: Sealed 15 year World of Warcraft anniversary box and 15 year charity server blade, 4670kcombo

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Dan, Dec 31, 2019.

    Dan

    [H]ardness Supreme

    I've already received my 15 year box with the rag statue in it. Its still sealed and I only opened the shipping box because I had no idea what was in it.

    All prices are OBO if you have a good offer

    Looking for $170 shipped
    rag 3.jpg rag.jpg




    The 15 year WoW server blade. I have yet to receive it but Figured i'd post it up here any way. $800 shipped.
    blade.jpg


    Old setup, I got new ryzen stuff now. Worked great! $200 shipped for everything
    I5- 4670k
    16 GB ram
    120mm Coolermaster RGB AIO
    Asrock z87 mobo



    I might want a 1080ti+ or 5700xt for trades

    heat: pliskin679
    Location: 10950 NY
     
    Stormside

    Stormside Gawd

    So is it sealed or opened? 1st picture looks like it was opened.
     
    GoldenTiger

    GoldenTiger [H]ard as it Gets

    Those are stock photos.
     
    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    just a photo i grabbed off the internet. Mines still sealed in the box.
     
    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    ssnyder28

    ssnyder28 2[H]4U

    That WOW server is pretty sweet
     
    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    Dan

    Dan [H]ardness Supreme

    bump, added a 4670k setup
     
