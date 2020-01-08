WTS/T: Sealed 15 year World of Warcraft anniversary box and 15 year charity server blade, 4670kcombo

I've already received my 15 year box with the rag statue in it. Its still sealed and I only opened the shipping box because I had no idea what was in it. All prices are OBO if you have a good offer Looking for $170 shipped {} {} The 15 year WoW server blade. I have yet to receive it but Figured i'd post it up here any way. $800 shipped. {} Old setup, I got new ryzen stuff now. Worked great! $200 shipped for everything I5- 4670k 16 GB ram 120mm Coolermaster RGB AIO Asrock z87 mobo I might want a 1080ti+ or 5700xt for trades heat: pliskin679 Location: 10950 NY