WTS/T: i5-9400F (looking for non-k i5/i7 with IGPU and DDR4 RAM)

Overblod

Overblod

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2018
Messages
163
Looking to sell 9400F, bought on this forum few months back from trusted heatware seller, never used. Original box and fan. Asking for $130 shipped.

Interested in buying any 8th or 9th gen 65W TDP i5/i7, also looking for cheap 16GB DDR4 in no more than 2 sticks (at least 8GB per module)

Must have heatware, my heatware under overblod. Payment - Paypal preferred.

IMG_20200413_230403.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top