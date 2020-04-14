WTS/T: i5-9400F (looking for non-k i5/i7 with IGPU and DDR4 RAM)

Looking to sell 9400F, bought on this forum few months back from trusted heatware seller, never used. Original box and fan. Asking for $130 shipped.Interested in buying any 8th or 9th gen 65W TDP i5/i7, also looking for cheap 16GB DDR4 in no more than 2 sticks (at least 8GB per module)Must have heatware, my heatware under overblod. Payment - Paypal preferred.