WTS/T: i5-9400F (looking for non-k i5/i7 with IGPU and DDR4 RAM) | FS: Roku; SmartThings Hub

Overblod

Overblod

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2018
Messages
165
Looking to sell 9400F, bought on this forum few months back from trusted heatware seller, never used. Original box and fan. Asking for $130 shipped.

Interested in buying any 8th or 9th gen 65W TDP i5/i7, also looking for cheap 16GB DDR4 in no more than 2 sticks (at least 8GB per module)

Must have heatware, my heatware under overblod. Payment - Paypal preferred.

IMG_20200413_230403.jpg


Also for sale
1. $30 - Roku Ultra 4640X 2016 model. Bought Refurbished from BestBuy iirc. Full disclosure - Couple of times a month or so, the remote would lose connection to the device, video keeps playing, only option I found was to restart Roku, my TV and Roku was in different rooms, not sure if that was the reason. Besides that, no other issues, everything works perfectly fine. Asking $30 shipped
IMG_20191214_145016.jpg
IMG_20191214_144918.jpg

2. $40 - Samsung SmartThings Hub V2. No issues, I upgraded to V3 for the WiFi. Asking $40 Shipped.
IMG_20200414_153422.jpg
IMG_20200414_153427.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top