WTS/T: i5-9400F (looking for non-k i5/i7 with IGPU and DDR4 RAM) | FS: Roku; SmartThings Hub

Looking to sell 9400F, bought on this forum few months back from trusted heatware seller, never used. Original box and fan. Asking for $130 shipped.Interested in buying any 8th or 9th gen 65W TDP i5/i7, also looking for cheap 16GB DDR4 in no more than 2 sticks (at least 8GB per module)Must have heatware, my heatware under overblod. Payment - Paypal preferred.Also for sale1. $30 - Roku Ultra 4640X 2016 model. Bought Refurbished from BestBuy iirc. Full disclosure - Couple of times a month or so, the remote would lose connection to the device, video keeps playing, only option I found was to restart Roku, my TV and Roku was in different rooms, not sure if that was the reason. Besides that, no other issues, everything works perfectly fine. Asking $30 shipped2. $40 - Samsung SmartThings Hub V2. No issues, I upgraded to V3 for the WiFi. Asking $40 Shipped.