Wts: Synology DS220+ NAS, GoPro Hero9 ,Fuji X-T20, and various pc stuff

-Gopro Hero 9 with 256gb SSD and battery only. never used in water. Was always housed on a smallrig cage and used handheld ( never car mounted) $185 shipped



-Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model with Nike Band Battery Life 79% does show battery message about should needing replacement. still works no issues. $65 shipped



-Akko ASA Profile PBT Cherry Stem Doubleshot Keycap $30 shipped



-Eufy Homebase 2 $25 shipped



-Synology DS220+ upgraded to 4gb memory. (no drives) $180 shipped USPS Priority



-Ubiquiti USG with aftermarket ac adapter $40 shipped



-Ubiquiti AP AC Pro $40 shipped

Only used indoors no Poe injector. I have one left



-Apple 60w MagSafe 2 Power adapter MD565LL/A Sealed NEW Original $30 Shipped



-Nintendo Wii. Console only no cables. Unable to test was in a box for a while. Can’t find the cables. Was lost during move and only found the console $50 shipped.



-DBX 286s Microphone Pre-amp Processor. $110 shipped



- Silver Fuji X-t20 camera with a 35mm f/2 lens. Comes with a wrist strap and 1 battery. No charger. $700 shipped



.:SOLD ITEMS:.

-Ubiquiti airMAX NanoBeam 5AC

NBE-5AC-Gen2 i have 2 of these which was used as a sender and receiver never used outsoors $125 shipped SOLD

-Ubiquiti AC Mesh UAP-AC-M with POE injector $55 shipped SOLD

-Ubiquiti Unifi Dream Machine Pro $275 shipped SOLD

-Seasonic X-1050 1050W 80 Plus Gold Power Supply never used - $70 shipped SOLD

-Corsair K65 with cherry blue switches with aftermarket keycaps(see photo) $55 shipped SOLD

-Used 9600k $75 shipped SOLD

-newly RMA'd Gigabyte 3060 12gb Eagle under warranty till 2-2-2026 GV-N3060EAGLE OC-12GD $210 shipped SOLD

-Used and working order Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro. $85 Shipped SOLD

-Nintendo Switch Lite Barely used. has a dbrand camoskin & clear grip. NO charger included $110 shipped SOLD

Everything is OBO.











Currently looking for

Ubiquiti unifi U7 Pro AP







