Wts: Synology DS220+ NAS, GoPro Hero9 ,Fuji X-T20, and various pc stuff

-Gopro Hero 9 with 256gb SSD and battery only. never used in water. Was always housed on a smallrig cage and used handheld ( never car mounted) $185 shipped
-Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model with Nike Band Battery Life 79% does show battery message about should needing replacement. still works no issues. $65 shipped
-Akko ASA Profile PBT Cherry Stem Doubleshot Keycap $30 shipped
-Eufy Homebase 2 $25 shipped
-Synology DS220+ upgraded to 4gb memory. (no drives) $180 shipped USPS Priority
-Ubiquiti USG with aftermarket ac adapter $40 shipped
-Ubiquiti AP AC Pro $40 shipped
Only used indoors no Poe injector. I have one left
-Apple 60w MagSafe 2 Power adapter MD565LL/A Sealed NEW Original $30 Shipped
-Nintendo Wii. Console only no cables. Unable to test was in a box for a while. Can’t find the cables. Was lost during move and only found the console $50 shipped.
-DBX 286s Microphone Pre-amp Processor. $110 shipped
- Silver Fuji X-t20 camera with a 35mm f/2 lens. Comes with a wrist strap and 1 battery. No charger. $700 shipped
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
.:SOLD ITEMS:.
-Ubiquiti airMAX NanoBeam 5AC
NBE-5AC-Gen2 i have 2 of these which was used as a sender and receiver never used outsoors
$125 shippedSOLD
-Ubiquiti AC Mesh UAP-AC-M with POE injector
$55 shippedSOLD
-Ubiquiti Unifi Dream Machine Pro
$275 shippedSOLD
-Seasonic X-1050 1050W 80 Plus Gold Power Supply never used -
$70 shippedSOLD
-Corsair K65 with cherry blue switches with aftermarket keycaps(see photo)
$55 shipped SOLD
-Used 9600k
$75 shipped SOLD
-newly RMA'd Gigabyte 3060 12gb Eagle under warranty till 2-2-2026 GV-N3060EAGLE OC-12GD
$210 shippedSOLD
-Used and working order Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro.
$85 Shipped SOLD
-Nintendo Switch Lite Barely used. has a dbrand camoskin & clear grip. NO charger included
$110 shippedSOLD
Everything is OBO.
Currently looking for
Ubiquiti unifi U7 Pro AP
2FA ENABLED
-Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model with Nike Band Battery Life 79% does show battery message about should needing replacement. still works no issues. $65 shipped
-Akko ASA Profile PBT Cherry Stem Doubleshot Keycap $30 shipped
-Eufy Homebase 2 $25 shipped
-Synology DS220+ upgraded to 4gb memory. (no drives) $180 shipped USPS Priority
-Ubiquiti USG with aftermarket ac adapter $40 shipped
-Ubiquiti AP AC Pro $40 shipped
Only used indoors no Poe injector. I have one left
-Apple 60w MagSafe 2 Power adapter MD565LL/A Sealed NEW Original $30 Shipped
-Nintendo Wii. Console only no cables. Unable to test was in a box for a while. Can’t find the cables. Was lost during move and only found the console $50 shipped.
-DBX 286s Microphone Pre-amp Processor. $110 shipped
- Silver Fuji X-t20 camera with a 35mm f/2 lens. Comes with a wrist strap and 1 battery. No charger. $700 shipped
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
.:SOLD ITEMS:.
-Ubiquiti airMAX NanoBeam 5AC
NBE-5AC-Gen2 i have 2 of these which was used as a sender and receiver never used outsoors
-Ubiquiti AC Mesh UAP-AC-M with POE injector
-Ubiquiti Unifi Dream Machine Pro
-Seasonic X-1050 1050W 80 Plus Gold Power Supply never used -
-Corsair K65 with cherry blue switches with aftermarket keycaps(see photo)
-Used 9600k
-newly RMA'd Gigabyte 3060 12gb Eagle under warranty till 2-2-2026 GV-N3060EAGLE OC-12GD
-Used and working order Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro.
-Nintendo Switch Lite Barely used. has a dbrand camoskin & clear grip. NO charger included
Everything is OBO.
Currently looking for
Ubiquiti unifi U7 Pro AP
2FA ENABLED
Attachments
-
IMG_3541.jpeg381.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3538.jpeg469.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3540.jpeg494.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3539.jpeg549.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3592.jpeg330 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3591.jpeg335.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_5430.jpeg522.9 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_5431.jpeg627.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_5427.jpeg597.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_5388.jpeg130.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6015.jpeg453 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6014.jpeg435.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6013.jpeg405.9 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6012.jpeg513 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_6011.jpeg500.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: