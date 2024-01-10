  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Wts: Synology DS220+ NAS, GoPro Hero9 , Akko ASA Profile PBT and various pc stuff

A

antok86

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Feb 26, 2006
-Gopro Hero 9 with 256gb SSD and battery only. never used in water. Was always house on a smallrig cage and used handheld ( never carmounted) $190 shipped


-Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model with Nike Band Battery Life 79% does show battery message about should needing replacement. still works no issues. $65 shipped

-Akko ASA Profile PBT Cherry Stem Doubleshot Keycap $30 shipped

-Eufy Homebase 2 $25 shipped

-Synology DS220+ upgraded to 4gb memory. (no drives) $190 shipped USPS Priority

-Ubiquiti USG with aftermarket ac adapter $40 shipped

-Ubiquiti AP AC Pro $40 shipped
Only used indoors no Poe injector. I have one left

-Apple 60w MagSafe 2 Power adapter MD565LL/A Sealed NEW Original $30 Shipped

-Nintendo Wii. Console only no cables. Unable to test was in a box for a while. Can’t find the cables. Was lost during move and only found the console $50 shipped.

-Used and working order Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro. $85 Shipped

-DBX 286s Microphone Pre-amp Processor. $110 shipped
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
.:SOLD ITEMS:.
-Ubiquiti airMAX NanoBeam 5AC
NBE-5AC-Gen2 i have 2 of these which was used as a sender and receiver never used outsoors $125 shippedSOLD
-Ubiquiti AC Mesh UAP-AC-M with POE injector $55 shippedSOLD
-Ubiquiti UDM PRO
Unifi Dream Machine Pro $275 shippedSOLD
-Seasonic X-1050 1050W 80 Plus Gold Power Supply never used - $70 shippedSOLD
-Corsair K65 with cherry blue switches with aftermarket keycaps(see photo) $55 shipped SOLD
-Used 9600k $75 shipped SOLD
-newly RMA'd Gigabyte 3060 12gb Eagle under warranty till 2-2-2026 GV-N3060EAGLE OC-12GD$210 shippedSOLD

Everything is OBO.
Currently looking for
UCG-Gateway



2FA ENABLED
 

