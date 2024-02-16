[WTS] Steam Deck 512Gb LCD w/1tb SSD Upgrade w/ accessories [US48]

[WTS] Steam deck 512gb LCD w/ 1TB SDD upgrade w/ Accessories
512GB Deck, with 1TB SSD installed that I took out of my new OLED Deck. Also i put the OLED deck RED power button in it and stole the black power button for my OLED deck. So it has the 1TB drive and red power button.
$405 shipped [US48]
https://www.heatware.com/u/73686/to
View: https://imgur.com/Nf3PJwP
View: https://imgur.com/rHlUtsQ
View: https://imgur.com/Ls7E3H2
View: https://imgur.com/yYyY4do
View: https://imgur.com/YuiuNMm
View: https://imgur.com/r0Xu6bP
JSAUX Carry case NIB
JSAUX Glass screen protectors i think glossy NIB
JSAUX Dock NIB
