[WTS] Steam Deck 512Gb LCD w/1tb SSD Upgrade w/ accessories [US48]

cdoublejj

Gawd
Joined
Apr 12, 2013
Messages
677
[WTS] Steam deck 512gb LCD w/ 1TB SDD upgrade w/ Accessories

512GB Deck, with 1TB SSD installed that I took out of my new OLED Deck. Also i put the OLED deck RED power button in it and stole the black power button for my OLED deck. So it has the 1TB drive and red power button.

$405 shipped [US48]

https://www.heatware.com/u/73686/to


View: https://imgur.com/Nf3PJwP


View: https://imgur.com/rHlUtsQ


View: https://imgur.com/Ls7E3H2


View: https://imgur.com/yYyY4do


View: https://imgur.com/YuiuNMm


View: https://imgur.com/r0Xu6bP



JSAUX Carry case NIB
JSAUX Glass screen protectors i think glossy NIB
JSAUX Dock NIB
 
