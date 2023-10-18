WTS: Starfield (PC, standard edition, links to account)

reveille_83
Limp Gawd
Joined
May 16, 2006
- Messages
- 238
Hello [H]ers!
Recently purchased an AMD 7800x3d processor and it came with Starfield. I have no use for Starfield and was hoping to sell to offset some of the cost of CPU. I have 'yet' to download the AMD verification software on my new 7800x3d and understand this needs to be done firstly. It's my understanding I will then be able to "link" that verification to an AMD account which then allows the linking to accounts (steam, etc)
I am willing to link my verification to YOUR AMD account if that's safest/easiest. I am happy to converse here on [H] ala direct message but if you'd also feel comfortable say doing this "together" on discord or something I am willing to go to the lengths to make your purchase as painless/pleasurable as possible.
$35 dollars paypal or would be willing to trade for either Dying Light 2 Deluxe/Ultimate or Dead Island 2 Deluxe/Ultimate respectively.
Thanks for your time!
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/94805/to
