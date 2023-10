WTS: Starfield (PC, standard edition, links to account)

Hello [H]ers!Recently purchased an AMD 7800x3d processor and it came with Starfield. I have no use for Starfield and was hoping to sell to offset some of the cost of CPU. I have 'yet' to download the AMD verification software on my new 7800x3d and understand this needs to be done firstly. It's my understanding I will then be able to "link" that verification to an AMD account which then allows the linking to accounts (steam, etc)I am willing to link my verification to YOUR AMD account if that's safest/easiest. I am happy to converse here on [H] ala direct message but if you'd also feel comfortable say doing this "together" on discord or something I am willing to go to the lengths to make your purchase as painless/pleasurable as possible.$35 dollars paypal or would be willing to trade for either Dying Light 2 Deluxe/Ultimate or Dead Island 2 Deluxe/Ultimate respectively.Thanks for your time!Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/94805/to