WTS Sennheiser HD 58X, Koss Pro 4S, Xbox Controller, and More

deekayex

Aug 7, 2006
I am looking to sell the below items; everything is in excellent condition. Not interested in any trades:

Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee w/ Dekoni suede pads - includes original packaging, extra cable, and original pads. - $110

Koss Pro4S w/ V-Moda BoomPro microphone - includes original packaging (for headphones), case, and extra cable. - $75

MonoPrice Modern Retro w/ red perforated pleather pads. - $20

Xbox Series controller (black) w/ Xbox brand battery pack - $40

Razer Orochi v2 wireless mouse. $30

MagicForce mechanical keyboard w/ Drop Tai-Hao purple keycaps (additional, unused keycaps included). $30

Or purchase everything for $200.

Pics: https://postimg.cc/gallery/R9bB1rt
 
