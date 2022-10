WTS: Seagate Nytro 3.84TB Enterprise-grade SSDs, DDR3 ECC server memory (24GB 3Rx4, 16GB 2Rx4)

x4

Selling a lot of working pull server memory and enterprise-grade SSDs.All memory are ECC DDR3. Please see below for details.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289 ---These are all like new with very little drive wear as SMART data indicates. They all pass long tests using the Seagate SSD utility. Ideal use cases are for high I/O caching duty as these SSDs have a total write capacity of 7000TB. These disks are easily under 1TB total written, so plenty of drive writes left. Checking the serial numbers on Seagate's warranty checker shows warranty coverage until April 2025.---x79 24GB Micron 3Rx4 PC3L-10600R -x1 Samsung 24GB 3Rx4 PC3L-10600R -All 80 24GB DIMMs shipped in single lot in two 50 DIMM trays:---x12 16GB Micron 2Rx4 PC3Lx10600R RAM -x32 16GB Elpida 2Rx4 PC3Lx10600R RAM -All 44 16GB DIMMs in single lot shipped in 50 DIMM tray:---I cannot comment specifically whether or not these parts will work with your particular system.Payment to be conducted via Paypal or cash if local. Please PM if you have any questions.Shipping is flat $5 per order for the memory. Shipping is included in the price for the SSDs. You order one stick, that's $5 shipping. If you order 50 sticks, that's also just $5 shipping. CONUS only; can ship outside CONUS if buyer covers difference. Insurance and other features are extra if buyer desires.Please ensure delivery address is a secure location accessible only to you as I cannot be held responsible for porch pirates.