WTS: Seagate Nytro 3.84TB Enterprise-grade SSDs, DDR3 ECC server memory (24GB 3Rx4, 16GB 2Rx4)

Selling a lot of working pull server memory and enterprise-grade SSDs.

All memory are ECC DDR3. Please see below for details.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289

---

x4 x3 Seagate Nytro 1351 3.84TB 6Gbps SATA Enterprise-grade SSDs

JEjGQvGh.jpg


These are all like new with very little drive wear as SMART data indicates. They all pass long tests using the Seagate SSD utility. Ideal use cases are for high I/O caching duty as these SSDs have a total write capacity of 7000TB. These disks are easily under 1TB total written, so plenty of drive writes left. Checking the serial numbers on Seagate's warranty checker shows warranty coverage until April 2025.

$450 shipped each

---


24GB Tri-Rank 3Rx4 PC3L-10600R:

bE65qVEh.jpg


x79 24GB Micron 3Rx4 PC3L-10600R - $20 each

x1 Samsung 24GB 3Rx4 PC3L-10600R - $20

All 80 24GB DIMMs shipped in single lot in two 50 DIMM trays: $1,400 shipped

---

16GB Dual-Rank 2Rx4 PC3Lx10600R:

Gyf1fXoh.jpg


x12 16GB Micron 2Rx4 PC3Lx10600R RAM - $15 each

x32 16GB Elpida 2Rx4 PC3Lx10600R RAM - $15 each

All 44 16GB DIMMs in single lot shipped in 50 DIMM tray: $550 shipped

---

Please ensure compatibility with your systems before committing to buy. I cannot comment specifically whether or not these parts will work with your particular system.

Payment to be conducted via Paypal or cash if local. Please PM if you have any questions.

Shipping is flat $5 per order for the memory. Shipping is included in the price for the SSDs. You order one stick, that's $5 shipping. If you order 50 sticks, that's also just $5 shipping. CONUS only; can ship outside CONUS if buyer covers difference. Insurance and other features are extra if buyer desires.

Please ensure delivery address is a secure location accessible only to you as I cannot be held responsible for porch pirates.
 
Last edited:
Starbomba said:
Welp, i kinda want a set of that 24 GB RAM for shits and giggles...
So I have messed with this ram before and I tried it in my Dell Rx10 servers and it wouldn't post even though in theory it should have worked. I'm tempted to try it again in my HP z600 as it seems to top out at 16GB modules and 24GB modules would boost it from 96GB to 144GB. But it would be a real loss if it again did not work. These were very specific HP modules produced for their blade servers if my memory is right.
 
SamirD said:
So I have messed with this ram before and I tried it in my Dell Rx10 servers and it wouldn't post even though in theory it should have worked. I'm tempted to try it again in my HP z600 as it seems to top out at 16GB modules and 24GB modules would boost it from 96GB to 144GB. But it would be a real loss if it again did not work. These were very specific HP modules produced for their blade servers if my memory is right.
I don't even have any servers, i'd just like to have some because, well, how many times have you seen a DIMM with more than 2 rows of chips that is not meant for IBM servers...
On actual usability, i bet those need proper firmware support, pretty much like the Double Height DIMMs seen on very niche Z390 mobos that don't work on everything, plus the tri-rank config is also really odd.
 
