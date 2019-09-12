WTS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256GB

I am now willing to sweeten the deal by including my BRAND NEW from RMA galaxy buds(a $130 value!), and a brand new Samsung power bank with a usb-c port.($25 value)

Selling my like new, Black Galaxy Note 10 Plus. (256GB)Screen protector and case will be left on. Everything is in mint condition. Box, papers, accessories included.Phone was bought unlocked from Samsung.com and used for around 6 months on AT&T.Selling because I shouldn't have spent the money and now I am in debt!for everything. /or a reasonable offerMoney only, no trades, no other offers.Picture available here: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0IkpbDb8ZOPsvKg0pGocW6Aiw