WTS: Ryzen Combo, bunch of SSDs

PNY CS3140 1TB $80

PNY CS3140 1TB (with heatsink) $90

WD Black SN850X 1TB $105

Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB $105

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB $70

Crucial P3 1TB $50

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB $95

Lexar NM800 Pro 2TB $165

Inland Performance Plus 1TB. This drive is exception #1, as its plastic clamshell was destroyed when I opened the drive. I still have the little cardboard insert, but no plastic shell. $80

Inland Performance Plus 2TB $165

Enmotus Fuzedrive 1.6TB. This drive is exception #2 and has slightly higher lifetime utilization. I cannot remember it exactly but it is still below 10 total drive writes. $100

Ryzen 5900X+32GB DDR4 3200+MoboI actually have two motherboards available. One is the above pictured ASUS PRIME X570-P, which is a pretty basic ATX X570 board. The other is a Gigabyte X570 I AORUS PRO WIFI, which is an ITX X570 board. I don't have a picture of it handy. I'm selling the parts as a combo, but you can pick your motherboard. $500 with the ASUS ATX board, $550 with the ITX board. Both boards come in their boxes and I *think* I still have all the manuals and cables and bits and bobs.Bunch of SSDs here. The 3 X'd out are already sold. The rest are listed below. All drives are either completely new, or barely-used (less than 3 drive writes), and come in their original packaging. There are two minor exceptions to this, listed below.