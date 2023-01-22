WTS Ryzen 4900H Mini-PC, 4TB SSD, 64GB DDR5, Areca RAID card

sinisterDei
Local is 77573, all prices are shipped.
Ryzen 4900H Mini-PC
The CHUWI RZBOX 4900H It's got an activated copy of Windows 10 Pro, 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an 8-core Ryzen 9 4900H CPU. $400.
4TB SSD
Predator GM7000 4TB Like new, in box. Only used for testing. $400
64GB DDR5 RAM
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 5200 64GB (2x32GB kit). Brand new in box, never opened. $225
Areca ARC-1883i RAID controller
Areca ARC-1883i RAID controller. It is sealed in an anti-static bag. I will be honest, at some point I had a bunch of these, some of which were sourced from eBay. I cannot remember if this was one of the eBay ones or not, so I will not claim it is brand new or completely unused, but it is definitely in like-new condition. $650.
