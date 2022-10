WTS: RX 580 8gb

1. AMD RX 580 8gb. No mining use, has been in storage for 6 months or so now. Will add pics later today.

$70 Shipped to lower 48.

Place holder

​

----

I accept PP, Zelle, Venmo, BTC/ETH and US P.O. money orders.

Services I offer:

Motherboard/CPU Pin or bios repair: Can repair damaged sockets, PM me for details.

Need a motherboard part? I might have it, send me a PM!

SOLD.. .

Heat:

104 -0-0

--------------------------------Noctua NH-D15CM 212 Evo x2Corsair H150i ProSennheiser HD 558-------------------------------