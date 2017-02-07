WTS: RTX 3070 ti

Furious_Styles
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2013
- Messages
- 3,958
1. EVGA RTX 3070 ti FTW3 Some light mining use, excellent condition. Pictures to be added soon.
$350 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.
2. Placeholder
$0 Shipped to lower 48.
----
I accept PP, Zelle, Venmo, and US P.O. money orders.
--------------------------------
SOLD...
Noctua NH-D15
CM 212 Evo x2
Corsair H150i Pro
Sennheiser HD 558
-------------------------------
Heat: http://www.heatware.com/u/83965 130-0-0
$350 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.
2. Placeholder
$0 Shipped to lower 48.
----
I accept PP, Zelle, Venmo, and US P.O. money orders.
--------------------------------
SOLD...
Noctua NH-D15
CM 212 Evo x2
Corsair H150i Pro
Sennheiser HD 558
-------------------------------
Heat: http://www.heatware.com/u/83965 130-0-0
Last edited: