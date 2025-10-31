  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTS Retroid Pocket classic 6gb/128gb classic 6 button

Hey folks, up for grabs is this new condition retroid pocket classic in the classic 6 button setup with 6gb ram and 128gb storage. I have a few of these and never play anything that needs the 6 button, I just liked how it looked. Comes factory reset in original box with charge cable. Screen protector already applied.

Looking for 125 Ppff or Zelle shipped. Happy to meet in person and do 120 cash. Can meet near Mesa.


View: https://imgur.com/a/1ne5iqV

Thanks!
 
