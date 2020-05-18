WTS: refurb Dell g5 5590 upgraded - Gaming Laptop

Looking to sell my gently used dell g5 5590.
upgrades:
256gb 970 Samsung Nvme
1tb 860 Samsung 2.5 SSD
16gb RAM 2x8gb
repasted internals with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut.

i7-9750H version
Win 10 Pro
1660ti 6gb- (NOT MAX-Q)
144hz Panel

purchased directly through dell as a refurbished unit.
WARRANTY through dell till MAY 28, 2022 - Premium Support

Asking $1000 shipped
 

