WTS: Razer Core First Gen

I've had this for several years, no visible signs or marks. I still have the plastic cover over the rubber feet on the bottom, but I no longer have the box. Will come with the included power and USB C thunderbolt cables. Originally used this with an RX 480, never had any issues regarding USB. Using it now with an RX 5700. Mouse or keyboard occasionally disconnect and reconnect immediately, so I just have them plugged directly into my laptop now. Gauging interest, if there is any I'll take pictures but it means I have to move my whole desk as I have the core hidden on a shelf on the opposite of my desk and I don't want to wake up the kids right now. If anyone is curious why I'm selling, I'm toying with the idea of building a new desktop around the rx 5700 since i rarely use this setup with the laptop on its own. I would consider selling the laptop (first gen Razer Blade Stealth w/upgraded SSD) as well if there's interest, but starting with the core. $200 OBO, I'll take pictures and edit the post if there's any interest.